Streetwise newsletter: OSFI conducts risk assessments on banks to crack down on misconduct

OSFI conducts risk assessments on banks to crack down on misconduct: Canada’s banking regulator is changing how it assesses risks in the country’s financial institutions. Story (Rita Trichur)
Canada Revenue Agency now auditing Quadriga’s corporate tax returns, bankruptcy trustee says: The Canada Revenue Agency is examining the corporate tax returns filed by QuadrigaCX, according to the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of what was once Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)
With disaster damage doubling every five to seven years, Canadian insurers brace for bad weather: In the dry language of actuaries, the islands of the Bahamas are experiencing what’s known as an insurance gap. Story (Andrew Willis)
The Business Roundtable has repudiated shareholder primacy; where do Canada’s CEOs stand?: The announcement by 200 U.S. chief executives to repudiate shareholder primacy in favour of the commitment to “deliver value” to all stakeholders has elicited much hand-wringing from some investors, but it has also been welcomed by many who recognize the role that corporations can and should play in addressing some of the most pressing issues of the day. What it hasn’t elicited is much discussion in Canada about the role of our leading companies in society. Opinion (Sarah Kaplan)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
After Dream Global sale to Blackstone, its holding company plans a pivot: The sale of Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust is enriching Michael Cooper’s holding company, helping the real estate titan pivot toward private capital in a new era for the industry. Story (Rachelle Younglai and Tim Kiladze)
Blackstone to pay $3.3-billion in cash for Canada’s Dream Global REIT: Private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. is buying Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian company founded by real estate magnate Michael Cooper that specializes in European properties. Story (Tim Kiladze and Rachelle Younglai)
