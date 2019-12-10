 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: OSFI requires Canadian banks to increase capital reserves as a buffer for bad times

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Regulator requires Canadian banks to increase capital reserves as a buffer for bad times: Canada’s banking regulator raised minimum capital levels for large banks for the third time in the past year, nudging banks to build up reserves that they can draw on to continue lending in a downturn. Story (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Desjardins expands identity-protection program after revealing additional 1.8 million people had information stolen: Desjardins Group is expanding its identity-protection plan to cover all of its eight million customers in the wake of one of the largest known Canadian financial service data leaks. Story (Les Perreaux)

Sun Life uses technology to lower health-care costs for customers: Two years after Jacques Goulet took over the helm as president of Sun Life Financial Canada, the insurer is cutting health-care costs for customers through digital applications that steer users to lower-cost options, while also driving down market costs for some medical products. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Paramount Financial receiver sues Toronto-area developer, claiming he took $18.8-million for his ‘personal benefit’: The court-appointed receiver for Paramount Financial Equity Corporation, which sold investments in pooled mortgage funds until its collapse in 2017, is suing a Toronto-area developer, alleging that he improperly diverted $18.8-million from Paramount-funded projects for his “personal benefit.” Story (Greg McArthur)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCING

GFL raises $1.4-billion weeks after failed IPO to keep acquisition streak going: Fresh off its failed initial public offering, GFL Environmental Inc. is raising $1.4-billion in private markets to fuel more acquisitions. Story (Tim Kiladze)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies