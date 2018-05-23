Streetwise newsletter: Ottawa blocks Chinese takeover of Aecon

Here are the top reads,



Security: The federal cabinet has invoked a national security threat to turn down the proposed $1.5-billion takeover of Canadian construction giant Aecon Group Inc. by a Chinese state-owned enterprise, sources say. The sale of Toronto-based Aecon to China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. was opposed by Canadian construction competitors and by two former directors of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. Story (Robert Fife, Steven Chase and Andrew Willis)

Energy deals A hostile bid in the oil patch may be a harbinger of deals to come as the market grows impatient with share prices lagging the recovery on crude oil. Velvet Energy Ltd., a private-equity-backed company, has launched a $116-million all-cash bid for Iron Bridge Resources Inc., a recently restructured junior producer that made some headlines early this year when it launched a side business in cryptocurrency mining.

Story continues below advertisement

Earnings: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s second-quarter profit rose sharply as better results from the bank’s key businesses more than offset notably slower growth in its mortgage portfolio. Profit rose 26 per cent to $1.3-billion, compared with the same quarter last year, boosted in part by CIBC’s acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. last summer. In the key Canadian retail banking arm, higher fees and wider spreads – helped by rising interest rates – also contributed to stronger profit. Story (James Bradshaw)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

ETF Trader Shortage: A shortage of specialized traders who oversee ETF transactions on stock exchanges is threatening the boom in exchange-traded funds. Issuers complain that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to hire lead market makers, or LMMs, who work to minimize the difference between the prices that buyers are willing to pay and sellers will accept. What’s the problem? With almost 2,000 funds in the U.S., the resources of these traders are wearing thin. Story (Bloomberg)

Deutsche Bank Woes: Deutsche Bank is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, or about a tenth of its global workforce, as part of efforts to reduce costs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that job cuts were likely to extend into 2019. Separately, Bloomberg News reported the bank was planning to withdraw from a number of equities markets across the globe. Story (Reuters)

Barclays Merger Talk: The Financial Times reported Wednesday that Barclays is exploring a possible merger with international rivals, including Standard Chartered, as it faces pressure from an activist investor. Story (Financial Times, subscription required)

DEAL WRAP

Possible IPO: Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. is raising 27.1 billion yuan (US $4.3 billion) in a mainland Chinese initial public offering to bankroll investments in capacity and technology. One of the most anticipated Chinese debuts of 2018, the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. unit is tasked with leading a drive into the “smart” manufacturing of higher-margin widgets from servers to Internet of Things devices. Story (Bloomberg)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Bidding War: Comcast Corp. confirmed on Wednesday it was preparing a higher, all-cash offer for most of the media assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, setting up a bidding war with rival Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), which already has agreed to a $52-billion deal with Fox. Story (Reuters)

Telecom Merger: A U.S. Senate committee plans to hold a hearing on June 27 on the proposed $26.5 billion merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp. Story (Reuters)

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Crypto Bromance: What’s Behind Rap’s Love Affair With Cryptocurrency? Even with cryptocurrency still in its infancy, rap has already had a hand in shaping its perception. Whether it’s 50 Cents’s windfall, Nas’s push for crypto legitimacy, or Martin Shkreli’s further punchline-making (he claims he was scammed out of $15 million trying to buy The Life of Pablo in Bitcoin), the connection between the digital currency and hip-hop culture has grown and flourished over the last five years. Their relationship is built on shared interests in privacy, protection, and self-promotion. Story (Pitchfork)

Regulatory Reform: The number of U.S. banks that are “too big to fail” just shrank. Just a decade after the global financial crisis sent the U.S. into a tailspin, Congress approved a bill to dismantle key parts of the 2010 landmark legislation designed to regulate banks in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis. Turns out, the rare thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is giving banks a helping hand. Story (Quartz)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

Data Privacy: Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien is expressing concern with new banking powers over customer data that are contained in the government’s latest budget bill, telling the Senate banking committee Tuesday that his office was never consulted on the Bank Act changes. The Finance Department and the banking sector say they are simply about modernizing language to reflect the growth of financial technology firms, or fintechs. However critics warn that the changes would give banks new powers to sell customer data to fintechs, which are in many cases not subject to federal financial regulation. Story (Bill Curry)

Deloitte: One of the world’s largest accounting firms is hiring its first-ever chief economist in Canada, the latest sign that financial-services firms feel the pressure to evolve for a new era. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.