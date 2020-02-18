 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Ottawa eases mortgage stress-test rule

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Ottawa eases mortgage stress-test rule: Ottawa is revamping the controversial mortgage stress test in a move that would make it easier for borrowers to qualify for loans and could add fuel to already hot housing markets.

Story continues below advertisement

Just when the housing market needs a firm hand, Ottawa makes it easier to get a mortgage: So much for the adult supervision of our housing market. The federal government was onto a good thing when it introduced a stress test for home buyers a few years ago that demanded they be able to afford mortgage payments if interest rates spiked higher. The stress test was tough, but all in a good cause in that it limited the risk of people buying more house than they could properly afford. (Rob Carrick)

HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul: HSBC Holdings PLC said on Tuesday it would shed US$100-billion in assets, shrink its investment bank and revamp its U.S. and European businesses in a drastic overhaul that will mean 35,000 jobs cut over three years. (Reuters)

Was the Laurentian Bank 3.3% savings account a bait and switch?: There are two ways to go if you want to wring all the interest you can out of your savings account - find a bank with a competitive rate or chase temporary deals offering great rates. (Rob Carrick)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Caisse-backed Eddyfi NDT becomes one of Canada’s largest private tech companies with Halfwave acquisition: A Quebec pipeline testing company backed by some of the province’s biggest investors has instantly transformed into one of Canada’s largest private technology companies on the heels of two major acquisitions this month. (Sean Silcoff)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies