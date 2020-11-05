 Skip to main content
Streetwise newsletter: Ottawa may have to require corporate boards to set diversity targets, senator says

For Subscribers
Ottawa may have to require corporate boards to set diversity targets, senator says: Senator Howard Wetston – the former top securities regulator in Ontario – says the federal government may have to step in and require corporate boards to set targets for diversity if the provinces can’t get it done. (David Milstead)

Canada must merge investment industry regulators, former OSC chairs say: It is time to consolidate. This is the view of several former chairs of the Ontario Securities Commission and the current head of the province’s modernization task force, on the future of the two self-regulatory organizations (SROs) that oversee Canada’s investment advisory industry. (Clare O’Hara)

GardaWorld CEO blasts the Caisse for backing Allied Universal in bid for rival G4S: A war of words between Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and GardaWorld flared up further Wednesday as the chief executive officer of the security services company criticized the pension fund giant for using retiree money to back an offer by Allied Universal Security Services LLC for rival G4S PLC. (Nicolas Van Praet)

Opinion: Five leadership lessons from my 40 years in Canadian banking: From my own experience during five decades of banking beginning in the 1960s – which evolved from handwritten account statements to depositing cheques via cellphone – perhaps my greatest takeaway is that corporate responsibility is not just the right thing to do – it is a competitive edge on the bottom line. (Tony Comper)

