Streetwise newsletter: ‘Our moment of truth’: CIBC’s Victor Dodig on the bank’s role in coping with coronavirus

‘Our moment of truth’: CIBC’s Victor Dodig on the bank’s role in coping with coronavirus: The chief executive of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says banks are facing their “moment of truth” as they are thrust into a central role in keeping businesses and families afloat long enough to ride out a fast-moving public health emergency. (James Bradshaw)
Smaller businesses say Ottawa’s financial aid plan not meeting their cash needs: As Ottawa announces new measures to help workers and employers hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, entrepreneurs are warning that already promised funding is difficult to access and won’t prepare the work force to rebound when the crisis ends. (Josh O’Kane and Sean Silcoff)
As pandemic spreads, a wave of executive teams announce pay cuts: Murray Mullen says he was focused on the bigger picture when he approached senior executives and directors at his trucking and logistics business about taking pay cuts in response to the COVID-19 crisis. (The Canadian Press)
