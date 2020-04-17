 Skip to main content
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Pandemic can be a jolt to Canada's productivity, BMO head says

For Subscribers
Pandemic can be a jolt to Canada’s productivity, BMO head says: Bank of Montreal chief executive Darryl White says the global pandemic could be the jolt needed by Canada to boost its lagging productivity, if key sectors capitalize on the pace of change adopted in response to the coronavirus crisis. (James Bradshaw)

Major lenders begin to cut fixed mortgage rates: Fixed mortgage rates are creeping lower this week, as the funding markets that banks and other mortgage lenders use to raise money for loans have begun to normalize after weeks of outsized volatility. (Mark Rendell, Rachelle Younglai and James Bradshaw)

Onex buys U.K.-based health care staffing company, weeks after CEO said market rife for acquisitions: Onex Corp. CEO Gerry Schwartz has snapped up a British health care staffing firm, just weeks after telling backers his company saw opportunities to make acquisitions at bargain prices during the pandemic. (Andrew Willis)

Caisse makes adjustments among executives: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is reorganizing its senior leadership as new chief executive officer Charles Emond faces a nearly unprecedented test to preserve the pension fund giant’s assets amid the coronavirus crisis. (Nicolas Van Praet)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

