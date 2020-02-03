 Skip to main content

Streetwise newsletter: Private equity firm bets again on Toronto rental apartments with new $500-million fund

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Private equity fund targets Toronto rental apartments, fuelling new $500-million fund: Following its billion-dollar sale of 44 rental apartment buildings in the Greater Toronto Area, private equity firm Q Management LP is fundraising for a $500-million war chest to do it all over again. (Tim Kiladze)

Story continues below advertisement

Securities commissions should take over stock market trading supervision in Canada, report says: Oversight of stock market trading in Canada should become the responsibility of the country’s provincial securities commissions, while supervision of investment advisers and portfolio managers should be merged under one roof, a new report recommends. (Clare O’Hara and Greg McArthur)

‘It’s raining bonds’: Record number expected to hit Canadian market in 2020: A record number of new Canadian bonds are expected to hit the market in the coming fiscal year, as federal and provincial governments plug growing deficit holes and both government and corporate borrowers refinance a mountain of short-term debt that is coming due. (Mark Rendell)

Canada’s largest fund managers increasing support for dissident shareholders: All those Canadian stereotypes we cherish – that we’re polite and reasonable – go out the window when it comes to activist battles at major corporations. (Andrew Willis)

