 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Profits rise at Scotiabank and BMO despite international division weakness

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Profits rise at Scotiabank and BMO despite international division weakness: Lively capital markets pushed first-quarter profits higher at Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal, despite uncharacteristic weakness in both banks’ international divisions. (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

BMO names new head of retail banking: Bank of Montreal gave two of its senior executives new responsibilities for winning over customers in an increasingly digital business. (Andrew Willis and James Bradshaw)

Big banks report record highs in capital markets results: A spike up in fixed income trading revenue and investment banking fees is driving exceptional quarterly results for the capital markets divisions of Canada’s large banks, with three of the Big Six so far reporting stronger results for the fiscal first quarter of 2020. (Mark Rendell)

Bank of Canada decides against launching digital currency for now: The Bank of Canada doesn’t yet see a need to create its own digital currency, even as some central banks advance toward e-money. (David Parkinson)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Rural internet provider Xplornet to be acquired by U.S. private equity firm Stonepeak: Rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. has struck a deal to be acquired by New York-based private-equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, according to two people familiar with the matter. (Alexandra Posadzki and Andrew Willis)

Georgian Partners closes Canada’s first private sector $1-billion+ venture capital fund: Georgian Partners Inc. has raised Canada’s first $1-billion-plus private-sector venture capital fund. The Toronto late-stage financier has raised US$850-million ($1.1-billion) for its fifth fund, US$100-million more than it targeted when it informed the regulator about the offering in September, Georgian confirmed in a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange on Tuesday.

Meridian Credit Union completes $125-million financing from Quebec’s Caisse: Meridian Credit Union Ltd. raised $125-million in debt from the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, as the credit union seeks to keep capital in line with aggressive plans for expansion. (Mark Rendell)

Story continues below advertisement

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies