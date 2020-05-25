Streetwise newsletter: Public pension plans largely stick to convention and offer little information on pandemic impact

Public pension plans largely stick to convention and offer little information on pandemic impact: The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is about to give Canadians insight into what COVID-19 has done to the investments of the country’s public pensions in the past few months – but for members of most other major plans, the damage that’s been done from a sharp, sudden decline in markets may remain a mystery. (David Milstead)
Air Canada’s takeover deal for Transat faces scrutiny from EU antitrust watchdog: The European antitrust watchdog launched an investigation of Air Canada’s proposed takeover of Transat AT Inc., echoing the concerns of Canada’s Competition Bureau that the combination of the two Montreal-based airlines would limit consumer choices and drive up airfares on transatlantic flights. (Eric Atkins)
Slate Asset Management launches $500-million fund to finance COVID-hit companies: Slate Asset Management has launched a $500-million fund to provide capital to the Canadian commercial real estate sector as companies struggle with the impact of COVID-19. (Jeffrey Jones)
Guy Laliberté in talks with partners on a bid to win back Cirque du Soleil: Quebec billionaire Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil, is in talks with potential partners to help finance his bid to win back control of the debt-laden circus troupe in a looming battle that could pit him against the very funds he sold to five years ago. (Nicolas Van Praet)
