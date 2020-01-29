 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: Quebec names Charles Émond new CEO of Caisse

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Quebec names Charles Émond new CEO of Caisse de dépôt: The Quebec government has named former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker Charles Émond as chief executive of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a bet that promoting a recently-arrived insider to the top job will ensure strategic continuity while injecting a fresh perspective into the global pension giant. (Nicolas Van Praet and James Bradshaw)

Barbara Zvan leaves Teachers: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is losing one of its top executives, as chief risk and strategy officer Barbara Zvan has decided to leave at the end of February. (James Bradshaw)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ontario’s financial regulator begins process to hand back control of PACE credit union to members: Ontario’s financial regulator is preparing to hand control of PACE Savings and Credit Union back to its members after holding a vote Monday to elect a new board of directors. (James Bradshaw)

More than 60 per cent of companies in Canada have boards composed entirely of men: Women held fewer than one-fifth of director seats at corporate boards in 2017, while more than 60 per cent of boards were composed entirely of men, a new Statistics Canada study shows. (Matt Lundy)

Alternative mortgage lending jumped mid-year in 2019: Alternative mortgage lending jumped in the spring of last year, according to new data from Statistics Canada, as the country’s housing market started to rebound after a slowdown caused by stricter mortgage rules and rising interest rates. (Rachelle Younglai)

