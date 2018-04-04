Streetwise newsletter: Quebec’s Coveo raises $100-million from Silicon Valley fund

Here are the top reads of the day,

Canadian venture capital: Few Canadian tech entrepreneurs can boast they have created $1-billion software companies based in their home country. Louis Têtu says he is well on his way to doing it for a second time. And he wants to keep control of this one north of the border. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

DEALS WRAP

Story continues below advertisement

Media sector: Viacom Inc. is preparing a counterproposal to CBS Corp.’s first share exchange offer of 0.55 CBS share for every Viacom share, which Viacom found to be inadequate, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Story



Pet sector: J.M. Smucker Co. agreed to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in a deal valued at $1.9 billion, betting that pet food can help reinvigorate sales in a sluggish consumer-product industry. Bloomberg

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Data security: Massachusetts can move forward with a lawsuit accusing credit reporting firm Equifax Inc of failing to safeguard its databases or provide prompt notice of a breach that exposed the personal data of 147 million people, a state court judge has ruled. Story



Consumers need to take control of their financial data: How much information have you given Facebook about yourself? And what stories does it tell – about your friends? Your associations? Your purchase behaviour? Your future purchase behaviour? Financial institutions are wondering the same thing. Opinion

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How a secretive, cult-like group in upstate New York drew more than $100-million from two Bronfman daughters: For years, Keith Raniere walked the streets of this placid suburban subdivision, sometimes in the middle of the night, often accompanied by as many as six women. To his neighbours, he was a strange and unnerving presence. One local resident remembers warning her young daughters never to speak to him. Story (Joanna Slater, for subscribers)



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.