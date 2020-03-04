Streetwise newsletter: Rate cuts are another headwind for Canadian banks

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Rate cuts are another headwind for Canadian banks: One thing is certain about the impact of lower interest rates on Canadian banks: Rate cuts aren’t good for profit growth at a time when banks are already struggling to impress investors. The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate by half a percentage point on Tuesday and the Bank of Canada followed with the same size cut to its key rate on Wednesday. (David Berman)
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter sees pay for 2019 decline compared with 2018: The chief executive of Scotiabank saw his total compensation for last year fall compared with 2018. In its management proxy circular, the bank says Brian Porter earned $12.6-million in total compensation last year, down from nearly $13.3-million in 2018. (The Canadian Press)
Investors set to lose big on pandemic bonds, DBRS Morningstar says: Investors in the World Bank’s controversial “pandemic bonds” face significant losses as the spread of coronavirus makes it likely that much of the bonds’ principal will be used to help developing countries combat the disease, rather than being returned to investors, according to ratings agency DBRS Morningstar. (Mark Rendell)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Canadian companies add coronavirus risks to earnings disclosures: Dozens of Canadian businesses have included new disclosures in their financial reports that outline the impact coronavirus could have on their operations, offering early insights into the growing risks that could affect profits if the outbreak worsens. Lawyers who advise businesses on corporate governance say publicly traded companies are seeking advice on how to disclose risks related to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Fears have intensified in recent weeks, just as many companies report their financial results for the fourth quarter of the 2019 calendar year. (Christine Dobby)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.