Streetwise newsletter: Raymond James fined for overcharging; Katanga CEO, others to pay millions in OSC settlement

Raymond James fined $125,000 for overcharging fee-based clients: Raymond James Ltd. will pay $125,000 in fines after admitting to overcharging more than 6,000 clients in fee-based accounts. In a settlement agreement this week, Raymond James – an independent investment-fund dealer – agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and $5,000 in costs to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) after the firm failed to have proper internal compliance controls in place. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)
Katanga Mining, CEO and former insiders to pay $34.4-million in OSC settlement: Katanga Mining Ltd., its chief executive officer and a number of former officers and directors admitted they broke Canadian securities laws and agreed to pay $34.4-million in penalties in a settlement agreement approved by the Ontario Securities Commission on Tuesday centred around misleading financial disclosures. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)
Charges: Since becoming a symbol of Wall Street greed during the financial crisis, Goldman Sachs has tried to recast its image as an investment bank that cares as much about ethics as it does its bottom line. Now, that makeover is being undone by the bank’s work for an obscure investment fund in Malaysia, which has entangled it in civil and criminal investigations around the world. Story
Takeover approval: Hydro One Ltd. and Avista Corp. have formally requested that the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission reconsider its order denying approval of the $6.7-billion takeover of the U.S.-based energy utility. Story (for subscribers)
