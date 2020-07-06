Streetwise newsletter: RBC boosts target for visible minorities in executive roles to 30 per cent

RBC boosts target for visible minorities in executive roles to 30 per cent: Royal Bank of Canada is raising its target for visible minorities in executive roles to 30 per cent while also boosting support for young people of colour and Black entrepreneurs. The new commitments comes as the bank’s chief executive acknowledged that systemic racism has been a blind spot in its efforts to promote diversity. (James Bradshaw)
Pension plans see funding recover in second quarter as markets climb: Canadian pension plans, thrown for a loop in the COVID-19 market meltdown, got healthier in the second quarter, although they haven’t returned to precrisis levels of funding. (David Milstead)
Class action sought against Aviva Canada for denial of business claims due to COVID-19: Insurer Aviva Canada faces a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims Canadian businesses have been denied contagious-disease coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Clare O’Hara)
Couche-Tard, ex-affiliate settle case with US$3.5-million civil penalty over FTC violation: Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and its former affiliate CrossAmerica Partners LP have agreed to pay a US$3.5-million civil penalty to settle allegations they breached a U.S. Federal Trade Commission order related to the takeover of Holiday Stationstores Inc. (Nicolas Van Praet and Tamsin McMahon)
