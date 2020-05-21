 Skip to main content
Streetwise newsletter: RBC Capital Markets limits trading of world’s largest oil ETF

RBC Capital Markets limits trading of world’s largest oil ETF: RBC Capital Markets is limiting its trading relationship with a wildly popular U.S.-based oil exchange traded fund, after unprecedented oil price volatility forced the bank to reassess its exposure to crude futures contracts. (Mark Rendell)

Why the oil patch will think twice before taking Ottawa’s loan offering: Ottawa has thrown large oil and gas companies the financial lifeline they asked for, and given them lots of reasons not to take it. (Jeffrey Jones)

Canadian economy on track for healthy post-pandemic recovery, Poloz says: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz believes Canada’s economy remains on track for a healthy recovery this year from the COVID-19 crisis, despite the steady flow of discouraging economic headlines in recent weeks. (David Parkinson)

Private equity firm Sandpiper Group makes contrarian bet on Extendicare: Sandpiper Group has revealed its stake in Extendicare Inc. is above 10 per cent, and says it may buy more, as the private-equity firm sees long-term gains in retirement living facilities and home health care once the COVID-19 crisis subsides. (Jeffrey Jones)

