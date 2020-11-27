 Skip to main content
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: RBC clients appeal after judge refuses to certify class action lawsuit against the bank

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

RBC clients appeal after judge refuses to certify class action lawsuit against the bank: A group of investors has filed an appeal after a judge dismissed their class-action lawsuit against a mutual fund division of Royal Bank of Canada that offered its advisers higher commissions for selling RBC funds than it did for selling competing funds. (Clare O’Hara)

Sobeys-owner Empire reinstates bonus pay for workers in lockdown areas: One of Canada’s largest grocers has reinstated pay bonuses for some front-line workers in regions where governments have mandated a new round of pandemic lockdowns, beginning with Manitoba and parts of Ontario. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem insists central bank not funding Ottawa’s deficit spending: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem repeatedly told a parliamentary committee that the central bank isn’t in the business of bankrolling the federal government’s soaring deficits, insisting the government isn’t in danger of insolvency without the bank’s continuing purchases of billions of dollars a week of government debt. (David Parkinson)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

