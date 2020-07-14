Streetwise newsletter: RBC returns money to customers after discovering long-running foreign exchange error

RBC returns money to customers after discovering long-running foreign exchange error: Royal Bank of Canada is refunding money to nearly 60,000 personal banking clients after finding an error in the way it calculated some foreign exchange transactions for more than a decade. (James Bradshaw)
Wealthsimple launches cryptocurrency trading platform: Wealthsimple Inc. is launching a cryptocurrency trading platform in a move to attract new customers to its brand and capitalize on renewed interest in the lightly regulated asset class popular with young investors. (Mark Rendell)
Big U.S. banks predict more economic pain from coronavirus: Three of the largest U.S. banks said on Tuesday they had set aside a whopping US$28-billion for loan losses, in a stark reminder that much of the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic is still to come. (Reuters)
BlackRock cast tougher climate votes, environmentalists want more: BlackRock Inc. released figures showing it took a tougher stance on climate matters in the springtime proxy season, though it drew criticism from environmentalists claiming the top asset manager failed to back up its recent emphasis on the area. (Reuters)
