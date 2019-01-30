Streetwise newsletter: Regulators increase pressure to crack down on financial adviser fraud; SEC, OSC take aim at abusive short-selling

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Regulators increase pressure on provinces, territories to crack down on financial adviser fraud: Investment regulators are putting more pressure on provinces and territories to pass laws that crack down on financial adviser fraud. The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA), which oversee registered investment dealers, mutual-fund firms and financial advisers, are seeking greater legal powers from provincial and territorial governments to collect fines and investigate crimes against investors. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

SEC, OSC take aim at abusive short-selling: Securities watchdogs in North America are taking a closer look at the practices of short-sellers amid pressure from the business, legal and investment communities for a response to a series of high-profile attacks against public companies. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

With eyes on an IPO, Montreal’s Lightspeed POS launches its payments system: Montreal software firm Lightspeed POS Inc. is set to file next month to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the heels of Wednesday’s launch of a long-awaited payments service for its tens of thousands of customers. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

TD’s Bharat Masrani on managing through chaos and his bank’s bright future: Bankers like predictability, and a few things have stayed unchanged since late in 2014, when Bharat Masrani became the first person of colour to run a major Canadian bank. At the time, TD was the second-largest bank in Canada, and it remains so. Masrani’s unassuming middle-management wardrobe eschewed flashy cufflinks then, and his shirts continue to be buttoned at the wrists. And more than four years after his newsmaking ascendance, Masrani is still the only example of diversity at the top of Canadian banking. Aside from all of that, things look very different. ROB Magazine (for subscribers)

