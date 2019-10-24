Streetwise newsletter: Regulators review automatic share sales programs after Bombardier controversy

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Regulators review automatic share sales programs after Bombardier controversy: Canada’s securities regulators are launching a review of automatic share sale programs after controversial trading last year at Bombardier Inc. led to calls for reform by investor rights advocates. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)
Investment managers need to become coders, says former CPPIB CEO: Mark Wiseman is learning Python, one of the world’s top computer programming languages. Story (Clare O’Hara and David Milstead)
Two U.S. senators ask for probe of Amazon over Capital One hack: Two U.S. senators on Thursday asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to probe Amazon.com Inc. to determine if the company failed to secure its servers prior to the Capital One hack. Story (Reuters)
Visa profit beats estimates on higher customer spending: Visa Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday, helped by growth in overall customer spending, which boosted fees for the world’s largest payment processor. Story (Reuters)
American Express gives classic Green Card a much-needed revamp as it turns 50: For 50 years, the American Express “Green Card” has been everywhere its card members wanted to be. Story (The Associated Press)
ROB Magazine -- Hip robo-adviser Wealthsimple’s audacious plan to take on the big banks: Michael Katchen launched Canada’s largest digital financial adviser, with enviable cachet among millennials and $5-billion in assets. But that’s chump change to banks. So what does he do next? Story (Joe Castaldo)
