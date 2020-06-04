 Skip to main content
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Reopening companies face growing liability insurance premiums due to coronavirus risk

Reopening companies face growing liability insurance premiums due to coronavirus risk: Companies beginning to reopen across the country may face premium rate hikes for third-party liability insurance as Canadian insurers weigh the risks of novel coronavirus contagion in industries with higher levels of personal contact. (Clare O’Hara and Christine Dobby)

Onex and investment partners sell $765-million stake in analytics firm, resuming selling trend: Alternative asset manager Onex Corp. raised US$765-million on Thursday from a share sale in data business Clarivate PLC, taking advantage of an ongoing equity market rally. (Andrew Willis)

Quebec provides more funding for surging Canadian biotech sector: The Quebec government is committing $75-million to fund early stage life-sciences companies in a partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, one of Canada’s top backers of the booming sector. (Sean Silcoff)

Canadian regulators ease rules, make it easier for companies to issue shares and raise new capital: Canadian regulators are making it easier for public companies to raise money by selling shares directly into the market on a continuing basis, a move that could help firms struggling to raise capital amid the current market upheaval. (Mark Rendell)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

