Streetwise newsletter: Report on AIMCo losses blames risk-management lapses and inadequate oversight

Report on AIMCo losses blames risk-management lapses and inadequate oversight: Alberta’s public-sector investment manager has suffered from a poor approach to risk management and insufficient oversight, which led to its $2.1-billion loss on derivatives trading, an investigation by the Crown corporation’s board of directors has concluded. (Jeffrey Jones)
Ontario task force recommends diversity targets on boards, executive ranks: Ontario securities law should require Toronto Stock Exchange-listed companies to set targets for female and minority representation in leadership positions and overhaul how board members are appointed and how long they can serve, a government task force has recommended. (Mark Rendell)
Liberal heavyweight Greg Sorbara part of rival Torstar bid; shares jump as company confirms second offer: Ontario Liberal heavyweight Greg Sorbara is part of a new bid to buy Torstar Corp., The Globe and Mail has learned. Torstar’s B shares jumped 16 per cent Thursday after the company confirmed a Globe and Mail report that the owner of The Toronto Star had received a takeover offer valued higher than its friendly deal struck with NordStar Capital LP in May. (Sean Silcoff and Jeffrey Jones)
Couche-Tard eyeing deal to buy U.S. gas station giant Speedway: Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is hunting for a partner willing to take over a major block of gas stations in the United States as it lays the groundwork to mount a multibillion-dollar takeover offer for Marathon Petroleum Corp.‘s Speedway chain, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Wirecard under investigation by German prosecutors over suspected money laundering: German state prosecutors are investigating individuals at Wirecard for suspected money laundering, they said on Thursday, adding to probes into alleged fraud, balance falsification and market manipulation at the collapsed firm. (Reuters)
