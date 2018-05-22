Streetwise newsletter: Ripe conditions for steady bank earnings; Eldorado Gold criticized for high executive pay

Here are the top reads,

Bank Earnings: Conditions are ripe for another quarter of steady earnings from Canada’s largest banks. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce kicks off the second-quarter earnings season on Wednesday, followed by Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank the next day. Bank of Nova Scotia reports May 29, then Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada on May 30. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

Executive Pay: Eldorado Gold Corp. is once again attracting criticism for excessive executive compensation, a year after the mining company lost a shareholder “say-on-pay” vote. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

Top Talent: Robo-adviser Wealthsimple is boosting its line of business for financial advisers with the addition of prominent wealth management executive Jean-Francois Courville. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

Deloitte: One of the world’s largest accounting firms is hiring its first-ever chief economist in Canada, the latest sign that financial-services firms feel the pressure to evolve for a new era. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Operation Cryptosweep: Ontario’s securities watchdog says it took part in “Operation Cryptosweep,” a joint initiative involving North American securities regulators to crack down on fraudulent cryptocurrency-related investment schemes. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

Bitcoin: How some smaller bankers are profiting from the Bitcoin craze. Story (WSJ, subscription required)

NYSE Boss: The New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history will be led by a woman. Stacey Cunningham, who started her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor, will become the 67th president of the Big Board. Cunningham, who is the chief operating officer for the NYSE Group, becomes president Friday. Story (AP)

Deutsche Bank: Investors fed up with Deutsche Bank’s languishing share price and dwindling revenue will call on its leaders to deliver quicker results at this week’s annual general meeting. Story (Reuters)

Sony: Sony Corp said on Tuesday it would pay about $2.3-billion to gain control of EMI, becoming the world’s largest music publisher in an industry that has found new life on the back of streaming services. The acquisition is the biggest strategic move yet by new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and gives Sony a catalog of more than 2 million songs from artists such as Kanye West, Sam Smith and Sia. Story (Reuters)

Railway: A Calgary-based group, iChurchill Inc., has walked away from efforts to purchase northern Manitoba’s Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill from Denver-based Omnitrax, blaming the federal government’s focus on selling the properties to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Story (Eric Atkins and Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

M&A Activity: Global mergers and acquisitions have already reached $2 trillion in 2018, a record for the value of deals in the period, Thomson Reuters data showed on Tuesday. A flurry of deals at the start of the week, particularly in the United States with the $11.1 billion merger of GE’s transportation business and rail equipment maker Wabtec helped reach the milestone. Story (Reuters)

Banks ETF: Investors are decamping Canadian banks ahead of earnings season, with six straight weeks of outflows from the largest exchange-traded fund tracking the industry. Story (Bloomberg)

RBC NOMI: In Canada, millions of people are handing over control of their money. Not to an expensive financial adviser or bank manager, but to the Royal Bank of Canada’s artificial assistant NOMI, which moves money around and makes decisions when to save on their behalf. Story (Forbes)

Loan Fraud: Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest government-owned lender, sent shock waves around the country when it declared in February that it had been defrauded of nearly $2 billion (over Rs13,000 crore). Several bank employees, including its former CEO and executive directors, have been charged with alleged involvement in the fraud. Almost a 100 days after the scam broke, here is what we know about India’s biggest ever loan fraud. Story (Quartz)

Bombardier: Bombardier Inc.’s financial prospects have been quietly taking flight, and if Bay Street bankers have it right, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is planning to cash in a winning wager on the transportation company. Bombardier’s stock price has doubled over the past year; a company that a few years ago was on the financial brink suddenly finds itself flush with cash. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

