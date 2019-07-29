Streetwise newsletter: Rogers appoints new head of media division

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Rogers appoints new head of media division: Rogers Communications Inc. has tapped former Facebook Canada executive Jordan Banks to lead the company’s media division. Story (Christine Dobby)
Refinitiv deal would double value of Blackstone, Thomson Reuters stakes: Blackstone Group Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. will have doubled the value of their equity in Refinitiv Holdings Ltd. in just 18 months if a takeover of the financial data provider by London Stock Exchange Group PLC is completed at US$27-billion including debt as discussed. Story (Jeffrey Jones)
OSC survey says middle class investors aren’t getting enough help from their financial advisors: The quality of advice the average investor is getting from financial advisers calls into question the fee structure for that profession, says a new report from the Ontario Securities Commission. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)
Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars: Beyond Meat Inc. saw shares sink on Monday on plans for another stock offering just three months after its IPO while demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages soared in the second quarter and prompted an increase in its full-year sales forecast. Story (Reuters)
Just Eat gobbled up by deal-hungry Takeaway.com, forming food-delivery giant: Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com NV has agreed to buy Just Eat PLC in an £8.2-billion (approximately $13.2-billion) deal to create the world’s largest online food-delivery firm outside China in a race to rule the US$100-billion market. Story (Reuters)
Pfizer to spinoff, merge off-patent drugs unit with Mylan: Pfizer Inc. has agreed to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV, a move that leaves Pfizer with its more profitable innovative drugs, including cancer treatment Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar. Story (Reuters)
Citigroup combines its stock trading and prime brokerage business: Citigroup Inc. is combining its stock trading business with its prime brokerage unit, which caters to hedge funds, private equity firms and other investors. Story (Reuters)
