Streetwise newsletter: Rogers deal to sell magazines falls apart; Stronach golf course to play central role in family feud

Rogers magazine deal: A deal in the works for Rogers Communications Inc. to sell most of its magazines to the publisher of The Hockey News has fallen apart at the last minute. Story (Susan Krashinsky Robertson, for subscribers)

Family feud: Frank Stronach’s potential multimillion-dollar losses on a luxury golf course in central Florida are expected to play a central role in a court case involving control of his family’s fortune. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

iA Financial keen on tapping Canada’s wealth segment while increasing its U.S. presence: IA Financial Group is on the hunt for acquisitions as it plots more growth in Canada’s wealth-management industry, while also pursuing targeted expansion in niche insurance markets in the United States. The Quebec City-based investment company, formerly known as Industrial Alliance, manages and administers approximately $173-billion in assets. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

Thomson Reuters also on the acquisitions hunt: Thomson Reuters Corp. continues to boost revenue through organic growth and is looking at acquisitions after selling control of its financial and risk unit earlier this year. In the third quarter, the company’s total quarterly revenue from businesses it retained grew by 3 per cent from the same period a year ago, after stripping out currency fluctuations. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Finally, mortgage renewals have entered a new era: As Canadian mortgages come up for renewal, many households are starting to experience what TD Economics has dubbed a “completely new phenomenon” – higher interest rates. In a recent report, TD looked at the change to the conventional five-year mortgage rate over its term length. Essentially, this shows where rates for a popular product – the five-year, fixed-rate mortgage – stand upon renewal. For much of the past quarter-century, the change has been negative, meaning Canadians could expect lower rates come renewal time. Story (Matt Lundy)

Statistics Canada’s quest for your banking records isn’t a 'Big Brother’ move. They already know plenty about you: To hear Conservatives spin it, Statistics Canada’s plan to gather the banking and spending records of hundreds of thousands of Canadians is akin to “Big Brother on steroids” and an “Orwellian intrusion into the lives of Canadians.” The truth isn’t nearly as sinister. Opinion (Barrie McKenna)

Mining sector: Randgold Resources said on Tuesday it would mediate in a tax dispute between Tanzania and Acacia Mining, a firm in which Randgold investors will have a stake if its planned merger with Barrick Gold Corp. is approved by shareholders. Story (for subscribers)

