Streetwise newsletter: Rogers near deal to sell magazines; lenders seize Fortress assets

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Rogers Communications nears deal to sell magazines: Rogers Communications Inc. is closing in on a deal to sell almost all of its magazine business, according to multiple sources. The Toronto-based telecommunications and media company is negotiating to sell seven of its digital and print magazine titles − Maclean’s, Canadian Business, Today’s Parent, Hello! Canada, Flare and Chatelaine’s French and English editions. Story (Susan Krashinsky Robertson and James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

Lenders to seize 13 Fortress real estate projects: Senior lenders have moved to seize control of 13 real estate development projects co-ordinated by Fortress Real Developments Inc. as the loans mature or fall into default. A new report from FAAN Mortgage Administrators Inc., a court-appointed receiver that took control of Fortress’s affiliated mortgage brokerage firm, says 24 of the 45 syndicated mortgage loans it is overseeing have matured but the principal has not been repaid, while 13 projects are now facing enforcement actions from senior lenders who rank first on any prospective claim. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

Instant mortgages are coming soon – what could go wrong? Angelo Mozilo was America’s mortgage king. A butcher’s son from the Bronx, he started in the real estate business at age 14, working as a messenger for a Manhattan lender. After completing university, he founded Countrywide Financial in 1969. The California-based firm eventually became the largest mortgage lender in the United States – a feat fuelled by Mozilo’s decision to automate its loan underwriting system in the 1990s. ROB Magazine (Rita Trichur, for subscribers)

Michael Lee-Chin on why advisers need to step up their game: The billionaire philanthropist, CEO of Portland Holdings and chair of National Commercial Bank of Jamaica, on what turned him against the mutual fund business and why investors should be looking for public companies that act like private ones. ROB Magazine (Dawn Calleja)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Gold mining: Barrick Gold Corp could have nine of the world’s top gold mines in a “relatively short” time under its $6.1 billion acquisition of African miner Randgold Resources Ltd, Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton said Thursday. Story (for subscribers)

ALSO WORTH READING

Inside the charity network that has helped wealthy donors get big tax breaks – and their donations back: To some, the Vancouver lawyer at the centre of some unusual donation deals involving securities and real estate is ‘a hero of the philanthropy movement.’ Others think the CRA needs to take a closer look. Kathy Tomlinson investigates (for subscribers)

