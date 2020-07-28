Streetwise newsletter: Royal Bank cuts ties with beleaguered WE Charity

Royal Bank cuts ties with beleaguered WE Charity: Royal Bank of Canada has decided to cut all its ties to WE Charity less than a week after announcing a review of its partnerships with the beleaguered organization. (Paul Waldie)
Rival bidder tries to halt court approval of Torstar takeover by Nordstar: A spurned rival bidder has applied to appeal a judge’s decision approving NordStar Capital LP’s $60-million takeover of Torstar Corp., which is due to close on Thursday. (Jeffrey Jones)
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak sentenced to 12 years in jail in 1MDB scandal: A Malaysian court sentenced former prime minister Najib Razak to serve 12 years in prison Tuesday after finding him guilty in the first of several corruption trials linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government two years ago. (The Associated Press)
