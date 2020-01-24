 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Scotiabank foresees growth in Latin American operations despite economic headwinds

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Scotiabank foresees growth in Latin American operations despite economic headwinds: Bank of Nova Scotia predicts that its Latin American operations can continue to churn out rising profits in the coming years, as the bank works to assuage concerns about the region’s civil unrest and slower economic growth. (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Goldman Sachs won’t help companies without at least one female board member go public: From June 30, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will only help take a company public if it has at least one diverse board member, as such companies perform better after listing, chief executive David Solomon said on CNBC on Thursday. (Reuters)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Subsidiary of Som Seif’s Purpose Financial buying Wealthsimple’s financial-adviser business: Som Seif’s Purpose Financial LP is making a major move into the financial-adviser business by scooping up Wealthsimple for Advisors. (Clare O’Hara)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies