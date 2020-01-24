Streetwise newsletter: Scotiabank foresees growth in Latin American operations despite economic headwinds

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Scotiabank foresees growth in Latin American operations despite economic headwinds: Bank of Nova Scotia predicts that its Latin American operations can continue to churn out rising profits in the coming years, as the bank works to assuage concerns about the region’s civil unrest and slower economic growth. (James Bradshaw)
Goldman Sachs won’t help companies without at least one female board member go public: From June 30, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will only help take a company public if it has at least one diverse board member, as such companies perform better after listing, chief executive David Solomon said on CNBC on Thursday. (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Subsidiary of Som Seif’s Purpose Financial buying Wealthsimple’s financial-adviser business: Som Seif’s Purpose Financial LP is making a major move into the financial-adviser business by scooping up Wealthsimple for Advisors. (Clare O’Hara)
