Streetwise newsletter: Scotiabank hampered by losses; TC Energy sells pipeline stake; four fired in Caisse real estate finance division

Scotiabank results hurt by jump in expected loan losses: Bank of Nova Scotia reported a sharp increase in expected loan losses, driven in part by a cloudier economic outlook in Canada and Mexico, leaving investors waiting for signs of a turnaround in the second half of 2019. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)
CPPIB conducts human-rights checks on Chinese investments amid use of surveillance equipment on Uyghurs: Canada’s largest public pension manager has begun a new scrutiny of its investments, including its ownership stake in Chinese companies, as human-rights groups and U.S. lawmakers point to the role of China’s surveillance-equipment makers in enabling the monitoring and control of the country’s religious minorities. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it is conducting new checks across its vast portfolio to identify companies with troubling practices – even as it continues to pursue a strategy of diversification with investments in China. Story (Nathan Vanderklippe and David Green, for subscribers)
Facing debt woes, TC Energy sells pipeline stake to raise $1.15-billion: TC Energy Corp., formerly known as TransCanada Corp., is selling an 85-per-cent stake in its Northern Courier pipeline to a Canadian pension fund, after two credit-rating agencies downgraded the company’s debt and one flagged slow progress on asset sales. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)
U.S. private equity giant buys Cority Software Inc.: Thoma Bravo LLC has bought majority control of one of Toronto’s oldest and steadiest enterprise software providers. Terms were not disclosed, but industry sources believe the deal values the 350-person company at between $500-million and $750-million. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)
Caisse terminates four executives at real estate unit after misconduct investigation: Four fired in Caisse real estate finance division: Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has dismissed the head of its commercial real estate financing subsidiary and three other executives following a sweeping probe into alleged employee misconduct that included conflicts of interest and, in one case, links to organized crime. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)
Why Air Canada’s takeover of Air Transat could wreck your next European vacation: The days of snagging a cheap(er) flight to Spain or Mexico could be numbered. If Air Canada strikes a final deal to buy Transat, and subsequently wins the approval of competition authorities and the federal government, it will dominate the market for transatlantic and Caribbean flights, with more than 60 per cent of the capacity currently available on such routes. Story (Konrad Yakabuski, for subscribers)
Meredith sells Sports Illustrated for $110-million to Authentic Brands to further digital push: Media company Meredith Corp. said on Monday it has agreed to sell Sports Illustrated to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group LLC for $110-million, as it looks to scale its digital media business. Story (Reuters)
Global Payments buying Total System Services in $21.5-billion deal: Global Payments will buy Total System Services in an all-stock deal valued at US$21.5-billion, the third major acquisition in the payment technology sector this year. Story (Associated Press)
Alibaba reportedly mulls raising $20-billion via second listing: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising $20-billion through a second listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources. Story (Reuters, for subscribers)
