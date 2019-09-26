Streetwise newsletter: Scotiabank’s deal to sell Caribbean, South American banks hits another hurdle

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Scotiabank’s deal to sell Caribbean, South American banks hits another hurdle: Bank of Nova Scotia’s plan to pull out of nine Caribbean and South American countries hit another stumbling block this week as Guyana’s central bank turned down the lender’s proposed deal to sell its local operations. Story (James Bradshaw)
Telus executive, who was thought to be in line for CEO job, departs company: Telus Corp.'s chief corporate officer Josh Blair is leaving his executive role at the company, making him the second potential successor to CEO Darren Entwistle to depart this year. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark joins Constellation Brands board, adding Canadian heft to cannabis bet: Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is joining Constellation Brands’ board of directors as the American alcohol giant tries to rescue its bet on Canadian cannabis. Story (Tim Kiladze)
WeWork’s Adam Neumann voted to oust himself as CEO after failed IPO, sources say: When WeWork’s directors voted Tuesday to oust Adam Neumann as chief executive after a failed attempt to take the office-sharing startup public, Mr. Neumann cast his vote against himself, according to three people familiar with the situation. Story (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.