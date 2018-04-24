Streetwise newsletter: Scotiabank’s mutual fund sales practices; CPPIB’s leadership shuffle

Here are the top reads,

Story continues below advertisement

Regulators: The Bank of Nova Scotia’s asset management division, 1832 Asset Management L.P., is the second investment fund manager to be fined this month for excessive spending in its mutual fund sales practices. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Street moves: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is replenishing its senior leadership team as the $337-billion fund manager looks to regroup some of its investment strategies and add new viewpoints. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)



Proxy advisor: All Crescent Point Energy Corp. shareholders have to do now is decide which parallel universe they prefer. Two major proxy advisory firms have issued their reports on Cation Capital Inc.’s campaign to install four directors on the board of Crescent Point, an oil company struggling to regain the market’s favour. The reports send contrasting messages. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

CEO next? The Canada Infrastructure Bank has landed a chief financial officer, but the search for a CEO drags on, three years after the federal Liberals first promised the $35-billion agency. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)



Going private: Mitel Networks Corp., one of Canada’s oldest and most valuable publicly traded technology companies, is set to be taken private after accepting an all-cash US$2-billion offer from private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners LP. Story (Sean Silcoff)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

International banking: Deutsche Bank has appointed Frank Kuhnke as its new chief operating officer, the German bank said on Tuesday, in the latest reshuffle of its senior management. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

DEAL WRAP

Drug sector: London-listed drugmaker Shire Plc and Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plan to announce a preliminary merger deal as early as Wednesday, after the latter sweetened its $62 billion acquisition offer, three people familiar with the matter said. Story



Canadian venture capital: Toronto-based ChefHero, which allows restaurant owners and their staff to order wholesale food and supplies, has raised $12.6 million in Series A funding. BetaKit

Canadian venture capital: Toronto-based Uberflip has raised a $41 million led by Washington DC-based Updata Partners. BetaKit



The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.