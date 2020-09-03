Streetwise newsletter: Securities regulators warn about proposals to limit Ontario regulator’s enforcement powers

Securities regulators warn about proposals to limit Ontario regulator’s enforcement powers: Canada’s provincial securities regulators are warning Ontario against proceeding with several proposed changes to its capital markets enforcement regime that would give greater rights to individuals and companies under investigation and limit the ability of investigators to use contempt proceedings to encourage co-operation. (Mark Rendell)
How Cogeco takeover bid could reshape Canada’s telecom landscape: A takeover bid for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. is expected to redraw the Canadian telecom and media landscape, even if the hostile offer proves unsuccessful. (Andrew Willis and Nicolas Van Praet)
Quebec pension manager expands partnership with Dubai ports owner: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is more than doubling its port-investment program with Dubai-based DP World, with the two planning to invest an additional US$4.5-billion in global shipping. (David Milstead)
