Streetwise newsletter: Share buybacks remedy for Cenovus’s hangover; activist investor calls for AT&T shakeup

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Share buybacks could be the remedy for Cenovus’s two-year hangover: Cenovus Energy Inc. is suffering from a two-year, deal-induced hangover. The oil sands company’s improving fortunes are finally offering a chance to cure its lingering financial headache. Opinion (Andrew Willis)
Activist investor Elliott Management calls for AT&T shakeup as Trump piles on: Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. on Monday unveiled a US$3.2-billion stake in AT&T Inc. and urged the sprawling U.S. telecommunications and media conglomerate to end its acquisition spree and focus on improving its business. Story (Reuters)
Lloyds to set aside up to $2.2-billion more to settle claims in PPI scandal: Lloyds Banking Group will set aside up to an extra 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to settle mis-selling claims in Britain’s costliest consumer banking scandal, and said it was suspending its 2019 share buyback program. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Shopify buys warehouse robotics company 6 River Systems for $450-million: Shopify Inc. has made the largest acquisition in its 15-year-history with a US$450-million deal as it tries to stake out a position as an e-commerce platform alternative to Amazon.com Inc. The Ottawa-based tech giant, which provides software more than 800,000 retailers in 175 countries use to manage their businesses online, announced on Monday evening it had bought 6 River Systems, a Boston-area startup in the warehouse order-fulfillment business. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Ottawa’s Pythian splits in two as CEO and founder depart to run software spinout: Ottawa information technology services provider The Pythian Group, Inc., has split into two parts in a transaction that will see founder and CEO Paul Vallée leave to lead a separate software startup incubated within the 22-year-old company. Story (Sean Silcoff)
McRock Capital raises $80-million for ‘internet of things’ fund: McRock Capital, a Toronto venture capital firm that funds startups focused on the “industrial internet of things” (IIOT) sector, secured the backing of energy giant Royal Dutch Shell PLC in raising $80-million for its second fund. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Saudi Aramco pursues IPO with local listing plan as lines up banks, sources say: Saudi Arabia plans a gradual listing of Aramco on its domestic market, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, as it finalizes the roles banks will play in the initial public offering (IPO) of the world’s biggest oil company. Story (Reuters)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
The price of a pension: Inside CPPIB, the $3-billion-a-year operation that invests your money: When the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board put together its first full-year report in the spring of 2000, it assembled its employees for a group photo – all five of them. Story (David Milstead)
The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.