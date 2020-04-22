Streetwise newsletter: Sharp contrast as REITs see drops in retail rent payments, but only modest declines for residential

Sharp contrast as REITs see drops in retail rent payments, but only modest declines for residential: Real estate investment trusts have seen a significant percentage of retail rents go unpaid in April as the coronavirus pandemic upends business operations, creating a sharp contrast with residential and other segments where payments remain relatively healthy. (Matt Lundy and Rachelle Younglai)
Canadian mutual funds saw over $14-billion in net redemptions in March as coronavirus pummels equity markets: Canadian mutual fund companies saw more than $14-billion in net redemptions in March as the novel coronavirus clobbered global equity markets, while exchange-traded funds recorded positive sales growth of $3-billion. (Clare O’Hara)
British Columbia Securities Commission fines FS Group of companies, founders $37-million in penalties for illegally selling securities: British Columbia’s securities regulator has fined a group of companies and three former executives nearly $37-million for making misrepresentations to almost 400 investors, illegally selling securities and conducting unregistered trading. (Clare O’Hara)
OneEleven, tech accelerator backed by OMERS, will shut down for good due to financial hit from coronavirus: OneEleven, the Toronto-based technology accelerator backed by the Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System pension fund, will permanently shut down in May because of financial strain from the novel coronavirus. (Josh O’Kane)
