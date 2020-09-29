Streetwise newsletter: Socially conscious data key for investors, OECD says in new report

Socially conscious data key for investors: OECD: Governments and regulators must urgently develop a common set of global principles for consistent and comparable climate-related financial disclosure, according to a new report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. (Kathryn Blaze Baum)
Opinion: Oakville’s bet on electric vehicles is no sure thing: Even if BEVs do take off, it remains unclear whether Ford will be among the beneficiaries. U.S.-based Tesla Inc. leads the market in BEV sales, followed by a handful of Chinese and European players. None of the Detroit Three automakers is in the top 10. (Konrad Yakabuski)
Opinion: It will take capital, not just ambition, to make Canada’s low-carbon transition a reality: As the old axiom goes, what gets financed gets built. If we want to evolve our industries and infrastructure to seize the substantial opportunities (and avoid the even more substantial risks) of a global low-carbon transition, we’re going to have to invest in that evolution. In other words, we need a capital plan. (Jim Leech and Ryan Riordan)
Investors are desperate for safe havens right now – but they come with their own flaws: Investors want havens and for good reasons. So where to turn? The standard strategy of taking refuge in bonds and guaranteed investment certificates looks unappetizing when yields are at today’s subterranean levels. As always, the investment industry stands ready to help – but anyone looking for havens should be aware of their potential pitfalls. (Ian McGugan)
GMP Securities settles shareholder dispute with $40-million buyback: GMP Capital Inc. plans to pay out $40-million to its shareholders to settle a month-long battle over plans to acquire Richardson GMP Ltd., one of Canada’s largest independent wealth managers. (Andrew Willis)
Shopify shuffles top ranks as chief product officer departs; Harley Finkelstein to become president: Shopify Inc. said Tuesday it was shuffling its leadership ranks as its chief product officer Craig Miller departs the Ottawa software giant. Chief executive officer Tobias Lutke said he would assume Mr. Miller’s role. In addition, Harley Finkelstein will move from chief operating officer to president, while chief support officer Toby Shannan assumes Mr. Finkelstein’s old job. (Sean Silcoff)
Here’s how much Canadian content the pros are putting in their portfolios: So much has changed in the pandemic, but not the averageness of Canada’s stock market. A mid-month survey of mutual fund, exchange-traded fund and robo-adviser portfolios for balanced investors (roughly a 60-40 mix of stocks and bonds) found an average portfolio weighting of 14.5 per cent for Canadian stocks, 19.5 per cent for U.S. stocks and 23.8 per cent for developed international stocks, or those from outside North America, plus emerging markets in some cases. (Rob Carrick)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.