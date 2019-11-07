Streetwise newsletter: Solid growth in Asian markets continues to drive sales at Manulife, Sun Life

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Solid growth in Asian markets continues to drive sales at Manulife, Sun Life: Solid growth in Asian markets continues to drive sales at two of Canada’s largest insurers. Both Manulife Financial Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. reported strong profits for the third quarter, beating analyst expectations. Story (Clare O’Hara)
Former federal CIO Alex Benay bolts from AI startup after just two months for KPMG post: Canada’s former chief information officer Alex Benay is joining consulting giant KPMG LLP as a partner after a short-lived stint as a top executive with an artificial-intelligence startup. Story (Sean Silcoff)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
CI Financial buys Canadian division of ETF provider WisdomTree: CI Financial Corp. has agreed to acquire the Canadian arm of U.S. exchange-traded fund powerhouse WisdomTree Investments Inc. Story (Clare O’Hara)
