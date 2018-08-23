Streetwise newsletter: Sonder lands a bundle; CIBC earnings digest

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Venture financing: Sonder Canada Inc., a Montreal-based startup aiming to disrupt the travel accommodation business by renting out hotel-quality apartments through Airbnb and other websites, said Thursday it has raised US$85-million in a financing led by San Francisco venture capital firm Greenoaks Capital. Story (Sean Silcoff)

Bank earnings: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is finding ways to squeeze higher profit from its domestic banking business, calming concerns about sluggish mortgage growth as housing activity slows. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

Real estate and mortgage industry: The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear an appeal from the Toronto Real Estate Board over a federal Competition Tribunal order on the restriction of home-sale data, effectively ending TREB’s years of legal wrangling with the Competition Bureau. Story

MORE DEALS NEWS

Foreign relations: A union representing transportation workers in Churchill, Man., is calling on Ottawa to buy back the Canadian Wheat Board from a Saudi consortium in light of the diplomatic spat between the two countries. Story

Pension fund investment: Australian property developer Goodman Group Pty Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday said they have committed an extra US$1.75-billion of equity to their Chinese logistics partnership to further expand in China. The funds, 80 percent of which will come from CPPIB, will take the partners’ total equity commitment to US$5-billion. Story

Taking Tesla private: Funds run by Fidelity Investments sided with Tesla Inc. management on director votes and other controversial items this spring, filings showed on Thursday, and experts said that could indicate further support for Tesla chief executive Elon Musk as he looks to take the company private. Story

