 Skip to main content

Streetwise Streetwise newsletter: Starlight eyes wealth manager Barometer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Starlight eyes wealth manager Barometer

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Starlight eyes wealth manager Barometer: Real estate investment manager Starlight Investments is in talks to acquire Barometer Capital Management Inc., a Toronto-based asset management company with more than $1.5-billion in assets, according to several sources familiar with the situation. Story (Clare O’Hara and Andrew Willis)

Story continues below advertisement

Trulioo Information Services raises $70-million from global banking giants: A Vancouver company that helps corporations verify the identities of customers over the internet has raised $70-million from some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Story (Sean Silcoff)

Saudi Aramco pursues IPO planning despite attack damage doubts: Saudi Aramco is pressing on this week with banker meetings about its planned listing, three sources said, although some investors and analysts doubt it can now meet its timeline after the weekend attacks on its oil facilities. Story (Reuters)

WeWork delays IPO after frosty investor response: WeWork owner The We Company has postponed its initial public offering (IPO), walking away from preparations to launch it this month after a lacklustre response from investors to its plans. Story (Reuters)

AB InBev braves Hong Kong turmoil with second Asia IPO attempt, seeking up to $6.6-billion: Anheuser-Busch InBev NV will kick off a second attempt to spin off its Asian business in Hong Kong with the launch on Wednesday of an IPO worth up to $6.6-billion that could be the world’s second largest this year. Story (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter