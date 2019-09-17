Streetwise newsletter: Starlight eyes wealth manager Barometer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Starlight eyes wealth manager Barometer: Real estate investment manager Starlight Investments is in talks to acquire Barometer Capital Management Inc., a Toronto-based asset management company with more than $1.5-billion in assets, according to several sources familiar with the situation. Story (Clare O’Hara and Andrew Willis)
Trulioo Information Services raises $70-million from global banking giants: A Vancouver company that helps corporations verify the identities of customers over the internet has raised $70-million from some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Saudi Aramco pursues IPO planning despite attack damage doubts: Saudi Aramco is pressing on this week with banker meetings about its planned listing, three sources said, although some investors and analysts doubt it can now meet its timeline after the weekend attacks on its oil facilities. Story (Reuters)
WeWork delays IPO after frosty investor response: WeWork owner The We Company has postponed its initial public offering (IPO), walking away from preparations to launch it this month after a lacklustre response from investors to its plans. Story (Reuters)
AB InBev braves Hong Kong turmoil with second Asia IPO attempt, seeking up to $6.6-billion: Anheuser-Busch InBev NV will kick off a second attempt to spin off its Asian business in Hong Kong with the launch on Wednesday of an IPO worth up to $6.6-billion that could be the world’s second largest this year. Story (Reuters)
