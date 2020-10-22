Streetwise newsletter: Sun Life to buy majority stake in U.S.-based loan provider Crescent

Sun Life to buy majority stake in U.S.-based loan provider Crescent: Sun Life Financial Inc. is set to buy a majority stake in U.S.-based Crescent Capital Group, a US$28-billion loan provider the insurer had been looking to add to its investment portfolio for almost two years. (Clare O’Hara)
Oil production rebounds, but second wave lockdowns would hit demand: The vast majority of Canadian oil production has bounced back since the market nosedived in response to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, with a slight uptick in oil price forecasts providing a glimmer of hope for the battered energy sector. (Emma Graney)
Montreal energy drink company Guru files for IPO, will list on TSX: Canadian energy drink company Guru Organic Energy Corp. is going public, betting it can attract new investors and consumers as it positions itself as the plant-based, healthy alternative in an image-challenged industry. (Nicolas Van Praet)
WestJet and Air Canada engage in dogfight over refund policies: WestJet Airlines says its move to “voluntarily” give back customers' money for flights cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic makes it the first national Canadian airline to do so. Air Canada disagrees. (Eric Atkins)
