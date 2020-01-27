Streetwise newsletter: Sun Life’s asset management arm seeks private debt acquisition to aid expansion

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Sun Life’s asset management arm seeks private debt acquisition to aid expansion: Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial’s asset-management unit is eyeing its first middle-market private-debt acquisition as it seeks to expand into the higher-yielding investments, one of its top executives said. (Reuters)
ETF-provider Evolve Funds shuts down gender-diversity fund due to lack of investor interest: Canadian asset manager Evolve Funds Group Inc. is shuttering three of its niche investment funds, including a pioneering gender-diversity exchange-traded fund that failed to draw investor interest. (Clare O’Hara)
Maple Rock Capital Partners seeks meeting to oust Optiva directors: It may look like a simple squabble over board seats between two investors in a small Canadian public company. But the battle erupting at Optiva Inc. pits a former Team Canada hockey player against a quiet Texas billionaire accused of being a model for sexist “bro culture” in the tech industry. (David Milstead)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Online mattress retailer Casper slashes IPO valuation: Casper Sleep Inc., the online mattress retailer whose investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, expects its initial public offering valuation to be well below the roughly US$1-billion it commanded in the last funding round. (Reuters)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Breaking a glass ceiling: Janet Bannister has been named managing partner of Real Ventures, becoming the first woman to lead one of Canada’s largest and most active early-stage venture-capital firms. (Josh O’Kane)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.