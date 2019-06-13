Streetwise newsletter: Takeover battle for Transat

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Airline battle heats up as Montreal real estate investor submits rival bid for Transat: The battle for Transat A.T. Inc. appears set to heat up as Montreal real estate investor Group Mach Inc. submits a formal offer for the airline and vacation company that is still in talks for a friendly takeover with Air Canada. Vincent Chiara, chief executive officer of Mach, said Thursday afternoon he would file a formal takeover proposal with Transat by evening for a deal worth $14 a share – trumping Air Canada’s preliminary $13 offer. Story (Eric Atkins)
Bank of Nova Scotia serves up credit cards that save travellers money: A big bank has found it’s good business to help customers avoid one of the sneakiest credit card fees of them all. Starting Aug. 1, Bank of Nova Scotia will offer a second credit card for retail clients that does not charge the usual 2.5-per-cent markup on purchases made in foreign currencies. The revamped Scotia Gold American Express card will join the popular Scotia Passport Visa Infinite card, which was launched in March, 2018. Opinion (Rob Carrick, for subscribers)
Canadians in for more choices in money remittance market, but beware of scams: Canadians have more options to send money abroad than ever before as fintech firms offer lower fees and partner with established players, but clients should beware of hidden rate hikes and consumer scams, experts say. Story (Canadian Press, for subscribers)
Acacia investor Odey Asset Management against any ‘best and final’ offer from Barrick: British hedge fund Odey Asset Management said on Thursday it would reject any offer from Barrick Gold Corp. for its stake in Acacia Mining PLC that is framed as “best and final,” becoming the second Acacia investor to publicly oppose the Canadian mining giant’s buyout proposal. Story (Reuters, for subscribers)
