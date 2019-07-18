Streetwise newsletter: Acacia faces Tanzanian roadblock as Barrick bid deadline set to expire

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Tanzania threatens Acacia’s North Mara mine as Barrick bid deadline set to expire: Acacia Mining Plc is facing a new threat to its African gold-mining operations, as it pushes for a higher takeover offer from parent company Barrick Gold Corp. Story (Niall McGee)
Caisse, Bombardier family pour more money into McInnis cement plant: Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is pouring more money into McInnis Cement after efforts to sell the controversial Gaspé Peninsula project last year failed to result in a deal. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)
Aimia’s lead airline partner threatens to sever relationship: Grupo Aeromexico, Mexico’s leading airline, is threatening to sever ties with Canada’s Aimia Inc., opening a second front for the Canadian loyalty-plan provider to fight after a board battle erupted over the past week. Story (Tim Kiladze)
Cannabis retailer Curaleaf to buy Grassroots for $875-million: U.S. cannabis retailer Curaleaf Holdings Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy privately held GR Companies Inc. (Grassroots) in a cash and stock deal valued at about US$875-million to expand its footprint in the United States. Story (Reuters)
