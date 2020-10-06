 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: TD expects to book $2.3-billion gain on TD Ameritrade stake

TD expects to book $2.3-billion gain on TD Ameritrade stake: Toronto-Dominion Bank expects to book a $2.3-billion gain on its stake in online brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., which was sold to rival Charles Schwab Corp. in a US$26-billion deal that closed on Tuesday. (James Bradshaw)

Airbus unveils new luxury jet to rival Bombardier: Airbus SE unveiled a luxury business jet version of its single-aisle A220 aircraft, using technology developed by Bombardier Inc. for a new model that will compete at the highest end of the market against Bombardier. (Nicolas Van Praet)

Opinion: Relying on central bankers to prop up markets indefinitely is a risky strategy: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem shares with his counterparts in the developed world the burden of having to compensate for the failures of markets and governments. It is reassuring that Mr. Macklem feels up to the task. But it is hard not to worry about hubris overtaking the central bank as it seeks to tackle problems that are beyond its ability to fix. (Konrad Yakabuski)

Opinion: Ottawa’s quixotic jolt to our electric-battery industry is riskier than it’s letting on: Are other countries subsidizing electric-vehicle production, each in competition with the rest? Of course. How that makes the case for, rather than against, Canada getting into the same losing game is a mystery – unless you take it as a given that Canada must be in the industry. (Andrew Coyne)

Opinion: Climate-related disclosure should start with governance: There are now many blueprints for action on climate disclosure and steps to achieve climate change preparedness, but it has to start with the collective willingness and courage from directors and managers to look beyond quarterly results and existing annual compensation targets. (Laura Zizzo)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
