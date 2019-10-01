Streetwise newsletter: Charles Schwab’s move to axe online trading fees weighs on TD

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Charles Schwab’s move to axe online trading fees weighs on TD: Concerns over slowing economic growth, falling interest rates and a trade war between the United States and China have been weighing on Canadian bank stocks for more than a year. Now, investors have something else to consider: tumbling U.S. brokerage fees. Story (David Berman)
Canadian banks need to prepare for open banking now or risk being left behind: Banking services are headed toward a new horizon as emerging technologies and regulations enable better access to data. Broadly, this capability is called “open banking,” a process where bank customers can share access to their financial data with third parties in exchange for the promise of better products and services. Opinion (Robert Vokes and Andrew McFarlane)
Beijing warns delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges would harm both sides: China warned on Monday of instability in international markets from any “decoupling” of China and the United States, after sources said the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. Story (Reuters)
Credit Suisse clears its CEO in spying scandal that rocked Swiss banking: Credit Suisse cleared its chief executive on Tuesday of snooping on a star wealth manager in an episode that saw suicide, scandal and espionage invade the secretive world of Swiss private banking. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Building a bigger bundle: Telus acquires ADT Security’s Canadian arm for $700-million: Telus Corp. is buying one of the largest home-security businesses in the country, paying $700-million in cash for ADT Security Services Inc. as telecommunications giants race to expand their product bundles. Story (Tim Kiladze)
