 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Teachers, Caisse provide startup capital to Constellation Insurance venture

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Teachers, Caisse provide startup capital to Constellation Insurance venture: The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are teaming up on a US$500-million venture to invest in growing insurance companies, a sector whose long-term strategies have proven attractive to Canada’s big pension plans. Story (David Milstead)

Story continues below advertisement

CPPIB sells 39-per-cent Interparking stake to Dutch fund: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Wednesday it would sell its 39-per-cent stake in European car-park manager Interparking SA to Dutch pension fund APG. Story (Reuters)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

GFL launches waste management IPO, hoping to raise US$2.4-billion: Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc. has officially launched its initial public offering, looking to raise as much as US$2.4-billion in one of Canada’s largest-ever IPOs. Story (Tim Kiladze)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter