Streetwise newsletter: Teachers, Caisse provide startup capital to Constellation Insurance venture

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Teachers, Caisse provide startup capital to Constellation Insurance venture: The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are teaming up on a US$500-million venture to invest in growing insurance companies, a sector whose long-term strategies have proven attractive to Canada’s big pension plans. Story (David Milstead)
CPPIB sells 39-per-cent Interparking stake to Dutch fund: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Wednesday it would sell its 39-per-cent stake in European car-park manager Interparking SA to Dutch pension fund APG. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
GFL launches waste management IPO, hoping to raise US$2.4-billion: Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc. has officially launched its initial public offering, looking to raise as much as US$2.4-billion in one of Canada’s largest-ever IPOs. Story (Tim Kiladze)
