Streetwise newsletter: The spotlight turns to Callidus new leaders; Pan American’s deal for Tahoe

New leaders expected to lay out strategy for Callidus Capital on Thursday: New leaders at Callidus Capital Corp. are expected to set out their strategy Thursday for the distressed lender, which has seen its share price fall sharply after announcing a string of loan losses and cutting its dividend. Toronto-based Callidus, controlled by financier Newton Glassman, is scheduled to hold a conference call Thursday on quarterly financial results hosted by Patrick Dalton, who was named interim CEO in late October. Mr. Dalton, 49, has two decades of experience in private credit markets and is filling in for Mr. Glassman, who the company said is on an extended medical leave following back surgery. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Vancouver’s Pan American Silver to acquire struggling Tahoe Resources in US$1.1-billion deal: Vancouver’s Pan American Silver Corp. is buying U.S. competitor Tahoe Resources Inc. in an unusually structured US$1.1-billion deal aimed at resurrecting struggling Tahoe. Nevada-based Tahoe’s shares soared nearly 50 per cent after the deal was announced Wednesday. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

Quebec should sign on to a national securities regulator before it’s too late: After 80 years of on-and-off efforts to create a pan-Canadian securities regulator, the country’s top court has finally cleared the way for Ottawa and a coalition of willing provinces to move ahead with their plan for a Cooperative Capital Markets Regulatory System. For Quebec, the Supreme Court of Canada’s unanimous ruling is a worst-case scenario that leaves the province in a significantly weakened bargaining position as it seeks to counter the centralization of financial markets expertise and decision-making authority in Toronto. Opinion (Konrad Yakabuski, for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

IPO: Levi Strauss & Co, the 145-year-old company that made the first pair of blue jeans, is planning an initial public offering, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Story (for subscribers)

Regulators: The U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission have subpoenaed Snap Inc for information about its March 2017 initial public offering, the social media app maker told Reuters on Tuesday. Story (for subscribers)

