Streetwise newsletter: The subtle message delivered by negative interest rates: Policy makers have no options left

The subtle message delivered by negative interest rates: Policy makers have no options left: Growing talk of negative interest rates in Canada and the United States is stirring fear about what such a dramatic move by central banks might mean for savers and investors. (Ian McGugan)
TMX Group profit jumps as frenzied trading offsets lower listing fees: TMX Group Ltd. reported strong earnings growth in the first three months of 2020, with frenzied trading of stocks and derivatives more than offsetting a drop in listing fees as COVID-19 shook financial markets in late February and March. (Mark Rendell)
Tim Hortons strikes partnership with Tencent to speed up Chinese expansion: In the 15 months since Tim Hortons inaugurated its first store in China, the coffee chain has opened 50 locations, far from its target of 1,500 outlets in a country that has become the world’s most prized java market. (Nathan VanderKlippe)
