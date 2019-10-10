Streetwise newsletter: Tiny commissions, big problem: price war gives TD a headache on its U.S. strategy

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Tiny commissions, big problem: price war gives TD a headache on its U.S. strategy: A pricing war has rattled the U.S. discount stock brokerage market, putting Toronto-Dominion Bank in a strategic bind as Canada’s second-largest lender mulls ways to mitigate the damage. Story (James Bradshaw)
Aborted LSE takeover by Hong Kong Exchanges shows China’s growing influence: China’s influence, real or perceived, has sure become problematic when it comes to doing business in a world of upheaval. Opinion (Jeffrey Jones)
Bank of England sets out rules of engagement for Facebook’s Libra: The Bank of England set out the rules of engagement that Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency and other new digital payments providers would have to meet before they can open for business in Britain. Story (Reuters)
Goldman evaluating role in China’s Megvii IPO after U.S. blacklist: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said on Tuesday it was reviewing its involvement in Megvii Technology Ltd.’s planned initial public offering after the U.S. government placed the Chinese artificial-intelligence firm on a human rights blacklist. Story (Reuters)
