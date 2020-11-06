Streetwise newsletter: TMX chief executive sees robust new listing pipeline

TMX chief executive sees robust new listing pipeline: TMX Group Ltd. chief executive John McKenzie expects new listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to remain robust until the end of the year, following a strong quarter for initial public offerings and financings, particularly in the technology and mining sectors. (Mark Rendell)
Lightspeed to buy New York-based ShopKeep for $440-million; stock surges: Lightspeed POS Inc.'s stock price surged Thursday after the company announced its biggest acquisition to date and reported financial results well ahead of expectations. (Sean Silcoff)
Couche-Tard pushes into Asia with strategic deal for licensee: Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is pushing into the heart of Asia with a small but strategic acquisition in Hong Kong. Laval, Que.-based Couche-Tard said it agreed to buy all the issued and outstanding shares of Convenience Retail Asia Limited for $2.79-billion Hong Kong dollars, or roughly US$360-million. (Nicolas Van Praet)
CI Financial announces second acquisition in days as it continues U.S. expansion: CI Financial Corp. continues to expand into the U.S wealth management market with the purchase of two registered investment adviser companies and an application to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. (Clare O’Hara)
Canadian insurer Intact proposes $12.1-billion joint-takeover of Britain’s RSA: Canada’s Intact Financial Corp. has proposed a deal to jointly acquire British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc alongside Denmark’s Tryg A/S for a total of £7.1-billion, or $12.1-billion. The joint proposal, announced Thursday by RSA, was made in early October. The British insurer noted that a formal offer has not yet been made. (Tim Kiladze)
