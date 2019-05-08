Streetwise newsletter: Top female executive retiring from TD Securities; Home Capital profit dips

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Top female executive at TD Securities Martine Irman set to retire from bank: The capital markets industry has changed dramatically since Martine Irman first stepped onto the trading floor at TD Securities three decades ago. Hand signals and “hoot-n-holler” telecom systems have been replaced by computers outfitted with messaging apps. Paper wads no longer soar through the air. And, importantly, there are far more women around. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)
Aviso Wealth hires former Scotia Wealth Management executive as chief investment officer: Independent wealth manager Aviso Wealth Inc. has hired former Scotia Wealth Management executive John Bai as its chief investment officer with an eye to boosting its socially responsible investment arm, NEI Investments. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)
Home Capital Group profit dips in first quarter: Home Capital Group Inc.'s first-quarter profit slipped nearly 20 per cent lower year over year as the alternative mortgage lender issued new loans at a slower pace amid softer housing markets. New mortgage originations totalled $1.22-billion, including $933-million in residential mortgages. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)
MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Sun Life profit misses estimates as wealth sales fall in Canada unit: Sun Life Financial missed estimates for quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as weaker wealth sales hurt its performance in domestic market. Story (Reuters)
Bank of Canada deputy governor Lynn Patterson to retire: The Bank of Canada says deputy governor Lynn Patterson will retire on July 19. Story (Canadian Press, for subscribers)
Standard Chartered hit by investor protest over CEO pay: Standard Chartered has become the latest British firm to attract investor criticism of executive pensions, although shareholders stopped short of blocking the lender’s pay plans outright in a vote on Wednesday. Story (Reuters, for subscribers)
Thomson Reuters results top forecasts on higher recurring subscription revenue: Higher recurring revenue from subscriptions helped propel Thomson Reuters Corp. to better-than-expected results in the first quarter, as the company continues to retool after spinning off its largest division last year. The news and information provider’s revenue rose 8 per cent to US$1.49-billion compared to a year ago. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)
